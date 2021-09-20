The 73 annual Emmy Awards on Sunday surprised viewers with revolutionary fashion choices and stars graced the red carpet with impeccable looks.

Elizabeth Olsen donned a dress designed by her sisters, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Pose star, Billy Porter, stole the show with a futuristic look. The all-black Ashi piece was paired with $1 million worth of jewelry and an emerald clutch, according to E!’s Zanna Roberts Rassi.

The “Handmaid's Tale” star, O-T Fagbenle made a statement with his traditional Nigerian outfit.

He told the LA Times: “This is an agbada, which is a Nigerian style of dress. ”