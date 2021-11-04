Ryan Reynolds has described filming Red Notice during the Covid-19 pandemic as a “big challenge”.

The Netflix blockbuster is one of the most anticipated films of the year, with a star-studded cast that sees Reynolds joined by Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Speaking at the world premiere in Los Angeles, the Hollywood icon discussed what it was like filming during the pandemic.

"It was a big challenge," Reynolds said.

"It was more of a challenge for our crew, who were in Atlanta and oftentimes a mile away from their families and couldn't see them. Everyone was sequestered."

