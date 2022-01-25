Chris Evans joins Dwayne Johnson in upcoming Christmas film Red One

Chris Evans has signed on to star opposite Dwayne Johnson in Amazon Studios' upcoming Christmas film Red One.

While no details about the plot have been confirmed yet, the title is billed as an "action-adventure comedy" that imagines a "new universe for the holiday genre".

The film will be directed by Jake Kasdan, who has worked with Johnson on two successful Jumanji titles.

It has also not been revealed what role Evans will portray, but the Marvel icon is said to have "plenty of projects in the pipeline".

