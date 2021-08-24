Resident Evil Village will receive a second performance update this week, with Capcom confirming it will fix certain issues with the PC version of the game.

The official Twitter account for the title revealed that the patch will start to roll out to players from August 24th.

The latest edition in the long-running Resident Evil franchise, Village launched in May and has suffered from a variety of technical problems on PC.

According to the publisher, Resident Evil Village has now sold more than 4.5 million copies.