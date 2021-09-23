Earlier this week, Jason Garza, community coordinator at Respawn, was asked about the studio’s Titanfall series.

Fans have been hoping to see a new Titanfall game for years but Garza, in a YouTube video posted on his own channel, bluntly said that there is nothing in the works because Respawn is too busy with other games.

However, more recently, Respawn suggested on its official Twitter account that there may be a future for the mech shooter series after all. “Contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA. Who knows what the future holds...”