Recently, there has been a string of retro videogames selling for millions of dollars at auction, with each one subsequently breaking records. Auction company Heritage Auctions and grading company Wata Games, however, are accused of manipulating the market and artificially increasing its value.

Journalist Karl Jobst, as reported by VGC, says the two companies used press releases and interviews to spread claims that the value of retro games would rise. Furthermore, very few of the auctioned games were actually sold to collectors. Jobst states that both Heritage and Wata stand to make a lot of money through this alleged scam.