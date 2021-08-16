Ryan Reynolds has revealed Disney bosses want a sequel to his new movie Free Guy after the film grossed $28.4 mIllion in it’s first weekend despite concerns over the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The Hollywood actor stars in the action-comedy playing a non-player character who discovers he’s in a video game and tries to stop it from being shut down by it’s creator.

The Deadpool star took to Twitter to confirm the sequel news saying: “Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo”.