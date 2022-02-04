Richard Hammond opens up about driving car that nearly killed him in 2006

Richard Hammond has opened up about driving the car that nearly killed him in 2006, revealing that he recently “snuck off” to get behind the wheel of the vehicle again.

The TV presenter was nearly killed while filming an episode of Top Gear in 2006, crashing in a Vampire Dragster driving at 319mph.

Almost 16 years later, Hammond snuck off to get back into the same car for DriveTribe, the social media website he launched alongside his Grand Tour co-stars Jeremy Clarkson and James May.

Speaking on GMB, he opened up about what the experience was like.

