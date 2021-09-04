Rick and Morty have released a live-Action promo featuring Christopher Lloyd.

The teaser, shared by Adult Swim, stars the legendary Back to the Future actor as character Rick Sanchez.

Rick and Morty have never hidden the fact it’s heavily inspired by the franchise and their latest trailer has sent fans into a frenzy online.

In the scene released on Twitter, Lloyd comes out of a portal, followed by Morty Smith, portrayed by Jaeden Martell.

Lloyd then says “Morty, we’re home," belching in the middle of the sentence - as the cartoon character Rick often does.