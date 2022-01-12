Ricky Gervais says No10 parties have shown him how ‘naive’ he’s been

Ricky Gervais has said that he “totally gets” why the public are angry at the Conservative government for having parties during the spring 2020 lockdown.

Discussing the party, Gervais said that he understood the anger at the Tories when “myself and everyone kept to the rules”.

Gervais told ITV News: “I think I’ve been naive all my life. It’s not until now [that] I just go, “Why do we trust them? Of course we shouldn’t trust the people in charge – that’s how they’re in charge. They shouldn’t be trusted.”

