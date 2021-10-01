Sir Ridley Scott revealed the sequel to his 2000 film Gladiator is currently being written and will be "ready to go" once he has finished making his movie about military leader Napoleon Bonaparte, Kitbag.

"I'm having Gladiator written now," Sir Scott told Empire.

"So when I've done Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go."

In 2018 it was first reported the Alien director was making a sequel.

Connie Nielsen, who played Lucilla, confirmed in 2020 it was still going ahead subject to Sir Scott's "very tight schedule."

The story will focus on Lucius the son of Lucilla and Joaquin Phoenix's evil Roman emperor Commodus’s nephew.