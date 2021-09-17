To coincide with the launch of Rift Adventure, a brand new trailer has been released showing the platformer in action.

Developed by Gamebrew Studio, Rift Adventure is a pixel art with RPG elements that sees players adventure in a world that tries to teach real-world topics such as tax and citizenship.

Set in a fantasy medieval world, all the characters are sentient animal-like creatures and the protagonist must encounter them all to seek treasure and find his best friend.

Rift Adventure is available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.