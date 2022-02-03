Rihanna shares snap of growing baby bump following pregnancy announcement

Rihanna has wowed fans with a stunning snap of her growing baby bump, only days after she and other half, A$AP Rocky, went public with their incredible baby news.

The chart-topping songstress, 33, is pregnant with her first child and recently took to her Instagram account to share her own update.

The star shared the candid snap with her 120 million followers, captioning the snap: “How the gang pulled up to black history month”

In a matter of hours the mum-to-be attracted over 15 million likes on the post.

Sign up to our free newsletters here