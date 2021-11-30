Rihanna declared national hero as Barbados cuts ties with Queen

Barbados declared hit singer Rihanna a national hero on Tuesday (November 30) during its republican celebrations in her hometown of Bridgetown.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that the 33-year-old would be conferred with the honour of National Hero of Barbados to cheers with Rihanna being called up before the crowds to be congratulated by Mottley.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your works, by your actions,” Mottley told Rihanna, a reference to her 2012 chart-topping single Diamonds.

