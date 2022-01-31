Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pregnant with their first child

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are pregnant with their first child together.

The chart-topping singer, 33, and her rapper boyfriend, also 33, recently stepped out to show off her blossoming baby bump.

The mum-to-be wore a bright pink puffer jacket which she had tactially tactically unbuttoned over her stomach to reveal the wonderful news.

She and her other half - real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers - looked loved up as they held around one another for the snaps.

The high-profile couple are yet to make their own announcement on the pregnancy.

