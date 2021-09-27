Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show has been accused of cultural appropriation by some social media users because several white models, including Emily Ratajkowski and Vanessa Hudgens, had their hair in braids, which are traditionally worn by Black women.

Ms Ratajkowski walked down the runway to Lemon by N.E.R.D featuring Rihanna. A widely-viewed TikTok post pointed out that the model appeared while the line “Mad ethnic right now” played, prompting criticism.

On the other hand, the show was praised for its diversity and body positivity.