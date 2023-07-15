Rita Ora has revealed she was inspired by Taylor Swift to get educated on the importance of owning the master to her music, and is now in a battle to get control of her biggest hits.

The singer revealed artists ‘don’t get as much as they should’ in the digital streaming era, and wants fair pay for those involved in the production of songs.

“You really have to do your research to understand the numbers and who is looked after in the process of making your album”, she told ITV.

“I really wanted to control that aspect.”