Rita Wilson delighted Emmy viewers and went viral on social media with her rap performance at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

Wilson joined a lineup of stars, including host Cedric the Entertainer, Tracee Ellis Ross and “Ted Lasso” actor Brendan Hunt, in a singing tribute to late Biz Markie.

The improvised group sang a version of the late rapper’s “Just a Friend” interpreted as a love letter to TV.

Wilson rapped: “Who knew, who knew they had so much TV?,” and adding a pun about getting HBO Max for free.

The actress included a shoutout to “Sesame Street” during her rap performance.