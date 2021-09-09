Stars of the Netflix drama series Riverdale have called on the government of Nicaragua, in Central America, to free showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's father - who has been sentenced for treason and conspiracy in the country. In the video posted on Wednesday, cast members described the capture of Francisco as a "miscarriage of justice" and called on fans to use #FreeFrancisco and #SOSNicaragua on social media.

Reposting the video on Twitter, Aguirre-Sacasa added: "This means everything to my entire family. Getting the word out about what’s been happening in Nicaragua to my dad and so many others fighting for freedom!"