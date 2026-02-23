Robert Aramayo's school drama teacher reflects on actor's Bafta triumph

Robert Aramayo’s former school drama teacher has reflected on the actor’s remarkable double Bafta win, where he triumphed over internationally acclaimed stars including Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet.

The Hull-born actor was a surprise winner at Sunday’s ceremony (22 February), taking home Best Actor and Rising Star awards. He previously studied at Wyke College in East Yorkshire before rising to fame.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, his former teacher Andy Feetom recalled knowing Aramayo was destined for success after watching his A-level practical exam, which earned top marks.

“His performance was so intense and mesmerising,” Mr Feetom said. “I remember thinking, ‘He’s nailed the top-band mark in the first 10 seconds.’”

Describing his former student, he added: “He’s a nice lad, very down to earth. There’s no sense of expectation or privilege. He does what he does brilliantly — and he loves it.”