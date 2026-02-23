Robert Aramayo so shocked at Bafta wins he ‘didn’t write a speech’

Robert Aramayo admitted he was so shocked at his double Bafta win that he didn't even come with a speech prepared.

The Yorkshireman won both the Best Actor and Rising Star Award at the ceremony on Sunday, 22 February, for his performance as Tourette's campaigner John Davidson in I Swear (2025).

“ I didn't even write anything becaause I just didn't think that that was gonna happen,” he told reporters after receiving the two awards.

“But when it happened the second time, I just, I absolutely couldn't believe it,” he added.