Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rejects Dolly Parton’s withdrawal requests

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has rejected Dolly Parton’s request to withdraw from the nominations list.

It comes after the country singer announced via her social media earlier this month that she’d like to remove herself from this year’s list of nominations, as she didn’t feel she had “earned that right”.

Now, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has responded: “From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music.”

