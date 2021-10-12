The Rolling Stones have arrived into Southern California arriving at Burbank airport ahead of thier SoFi Stadium tour stop.

The bandmembers Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ron Wood waved to reporters from the doorway of their 757 chartered Delta plane as they arrived to take questions from the media.

On the loss of drummer Charlie Watts, Keith Richard said ‘It’s been rough’ while Mick Jagger commented he should have ‘worn tweed’ to combat the windy climate.

