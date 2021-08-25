Members of the Twin Cities music scene are sharing their memories of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, following the news of his death.

Watts, who joined the band in 1963, "passed away peacefully in a London hospital" yesterday morning "surrounded by his family", his publicist Bernard Doherty told PA.

The Rolling Stones visited the Twin Cities six years and played to a crowd of 50,000 fans at TCF Bank stadium.

The night before their show, Watts appeared on a much smaller stage in the downtown Minneapolis Dakota jazz club

Lowell Pickett, the owner of the club, described Watts as a real gentleman.