Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have shared poignant tributes to Charlie Watts following The Rolling Stones drummer’s death.

The trio had been bandmates since 1963, working together on era-defining tracks.

Watts passed away in a London hospital earlier this week surrounded by his family.

Sir Mick shared a picture of the band on stage, with Watts sat at his drumkit smiling, while Richards posted a picture of the star's drumkit with a 'closed' sign hanging on it.

Tributes were also shared by Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney.

The Rolling Stones were responsible for era-defining tracks including (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.