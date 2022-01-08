Romesh Ranganathan responds perfectly to racist heckler

Romesh Ranganathan has been praised for responding "perfectly" to a racist heckler who was dragged out of his comedy show on Thursday (6 January).

The famous stand-up was performing on his The Cynics Mixtape Tour at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith when a female audience member started shouting racist remarks, allegedly calling Ranganathan a “hip hop coconut”.

Others in attendance can be heard chanting “cheerio, cheerio, cheerio” as she's escorted out and Ranganathan wasted no time cracking jokes after the incident.

He has since been praised online for his "perfect" response to the incident.

Sign up to our newsletters here.