Hollywood actress Rose McGowan has called out Oprah Winfrey on social media calling her 'as fake as they come'.

The Charmed star took a swing at the legendary interviewer, calling her a ‘lizard’ after Twitter users criticised an 18-year-old interview in which Winfrey questions country singer Dolly Parton about plastic surgery.

The Scream actress said: “From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard.”