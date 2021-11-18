Model and actor Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has discussed the "shift" in her identity when she transitioned into motherhood.

The 34-year-old, who is currently expecting her second child with fiancé Jason Statham, revealed the adjustment process took a "long time" after welcoming her first child four years ago.

Ms Huntington-Whiteley told Porter magazine after the arrival of her first son there was "a sort of mourning of the loss of your old life, and who you were".

"I just remember feeling like the rug was pulled out from underneath me," the supermodel added.

Rosie revealed the adjustment naturally came over time.

