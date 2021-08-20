Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are expecting their second child together, after their four-year-old son Jack was born in 2017.

Huntington-Whiteley announced the news in a series of outfit photos posted to her Instagram on Thursday (19 August) which appeared like a normal reel of photographs until her baby bump was visible in the final image.

“Taaa daahhh !! #round2”, she captioned the post, which has been inundated with messages of congratulation from celebrities such as Jourdan Dunn, Elsa Hosk and Daisy Lowe.