Rosie O’Donnell has publically apologised to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for a verbal gaffe she made during a chance meeting with the couple at a luxury restaurant in Malibu.

The 59-year-old entertainer admitted she mistakenly thought Chopra’s father was famed author Deepak Chopra and said as much when the pair were chatting.

O’Donnell said she was left feeling “embarrassed” when Priyanka corrected her and said her surname is a “common” one.

“Nick Jonas, I apologise and to the Chopra wife, I apologise too,” she said on TikTok.

