A floating farm in Rotterdam is helping to save agricultural land and aims to curb the climate impact.

The unusual farm in the Netherlands houses forty cows and doesn't need human personnel to process the milk with them living on the top floor, while their milk is turned into the product on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom.

Co-owner Minke van Wingerden explained: “Our idea is that we can create a farmland near the city that can adapt to the climate. When setting it up at the port, we were told: are you actually completely nuts?”