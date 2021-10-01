Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins and Olivia Colman have joined Timothée Chalamet in Wonka, Warner Brothers prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Paddington filmmaker Paul King is directing the movie which is set to take place before the events of the Roald Dahl book.

A slew of Paddington and Paddington 2 vets have been named amongst the cast lineup including Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.

During the casting announcement, the studio described the story as an exploration of the “vivid, mythical beginnings of the imaginative young inventor before he becomes the renowned scrumdiddlyumptious Mozart of chocolate.”