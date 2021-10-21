Ruby Rose has revealed the real reason why she left the TV show, Batwoman.

In an Instagram post, Rose called out several executives at The CW as well as her co-star Dougray Scott.

Rose wrote: “I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened to me on that set. I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again.”

The Australian actress was cast as Kate Kane in The CW show back in 2018 but underwent emergency surgery for a spine issue that led to two herniated discs caused by doing physical stunts on the set.