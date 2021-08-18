Comedian Ruby Wax claimed that Donald Trump ‘threw’ her off his plane during an interview.

25 years since the initial airing, When Ruby Wax Met… features interviews with Carrie Fisher, Pamela Anderson, and many more iconic figures.

Her interview with Donald Trump didn’t quite go to plan, however. Speaking on Lorraine, she explained that “He literally threw me off his plane at 33,000 feet, which is tricky. He threw my crew out at Arkansas. We had no plans of going to Arkansas.”