Australian scientists specialising in the study of insects have named a fly with bright rainbow colours after Drag Race star, RuPaul. Entomologist Bryan Lessard, from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) gave the soldier fly the Latin name of opaluma rupaul after the famous drag queen on Wednesday.

"I'd been watching a lot of RuPaul's Drag Race when I was examining the specimen under the microscope, so it was on my mind, and I really wanted to give this group of flies a memorable name because it needs the attention," he said.