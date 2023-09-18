Russell Brand boasts about kissing Meghan Markle while ‘out of it’ on film set

Footage from 2018 shows Russell Brand claiming to have kissed Meghan Markle while working on a film with her before she married the Duke of Sussex.

The comedian, 48, talked to Loose Women about working with the now-Duchess of Sussex on the 2010 film Get Him to the Greek while “out of it.”

IMDb lists Meghan’s credit for the film as “Tatiana (uncredited).”

Brand said: “I don’t remember the film that much... still out of it... I think I planted one on her.

“They should bring that up [at the wedding]… if anyone has any reason… yeah Russell Brand snogged her in the film.”