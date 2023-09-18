More calls have come in since Russell Brand investigation, says journalist

The team of journalists behind an investigation detailing claims of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse against Russell Brand has received “a huge amount of information” and “fresh allegations” since it was published on Saturday (16 September), an editor who worked on the investigation has said.

Rosamund Urwin, media editor at The Sunday Times, told BBC Breakfast that her team has received a “huge number of fresh leads” and “wider information” since publishing their piece on the comedian.

“We have to corroborate those allegations, that takes a huge amount of work,” Ms Urwin said.

Mr Brand denied the allegations in a video published last Friday.