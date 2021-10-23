Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot dead cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust, crew members walked out, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Halyna was fatally shot and director Joel Souza injured when the prop gun fired a live round.

According to three sources, camera operators and their assistants were frustrated by working conditions.

Complaints had allegedly been brewing on the low-budget set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch.

Rust Movie Productions LLC said they “were not aware of any official complaints concerning weapon or prop safety” but are “conducting an internal review of their procedures”.

