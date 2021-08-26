Gavin and Stacey stars Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon have announced they’re reuniting for a one-off sitcom.

The duo, who played Stacey's best friend Nessa and Stacey's uncle Bryn in the beloved series, will star in Gaynor & Ray, a 35-minute special which follows two 50-something newlyweds.

Ruth Jones said at the Edinburgh TV Festival: “We’re delighted to watch Gaynor And Ray come to life on-screen”.

The comedy special is co-written by Jones with her husband David Peet who formerly collaborated together on Sky One show Stella.