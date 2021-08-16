Rylan Clark-Neal is reported to be rekindling his marriage after estranged husband Dan was spotted at their home.

It was previously revealed that the former X Factor contestant had split from former Metropolitan Police Detective Dan Neal after six years of marriage.

But The Sun now reports that Dan was seen back at the couple’s shared home in Essex over the weekend prompting specualtion the pair could be working on their relationship.

An insider told The Sun: “They seem to be in a better place and Dan has been back at the home at times.”