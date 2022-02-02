Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor receives MBE at Windsor Castle

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor revealed she “burst into tears” after discovering she had been made an MBE as she collected the award from Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The actress, who has played the ambitious Sally Webster in the soap since 1986, received her medal for services to drama from Princess Royal.

Ms Dynevor, who is currently competing in Dancing On Ice, also revealed the next song she is set to skate to will be pop-soul hit Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations.

