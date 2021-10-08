Sam Fender admitted he was "really, really hungover" during an appearance on BBC Breakfast on Friday morning.

The indie singer was at St James' Park on Thursday night celebrating the Saudi-led takeover at Newcastle United, which ends Mike Ashley's 14-year ownership of the club.

"Everyone was absolutely class. They gave us a lot of cans and I'm really hungover. I'm really, really hungover," Fender revealed.

After his hilarious admission, the BBC presenters thanked him for his "honesty" and congratulated him for "making it" after a big night out.