Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding reflects on winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 during a throwback episode of ITV’s Loose Women.

The singer sadly died at 39 after being diagnosed with breast cancer, with her mother Marie writing on Instagram that her daughter had died “peacefully” on the morning of August 5th.

As the world mourns a star, we look back at her time on Loose Women, discussing her win on Celebrity Big Brother, admitting “she didn’t know how she won” and found the reality show “tough”.