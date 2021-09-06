Here are some Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding’s most memorable on-screen moments after she died of breast cancer aged 39 on Sunday (5 September).

Harding won Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, beating Amelia Lily in the final – and also appeared on Coronation Street for four episodes where she played wronged lover Joni Preston in 2015.

The pop star, who performed with the “Love Machine” group from 2002 to 2013, revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, with the disease advancing to other parts of her body.