Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding dies from cancer aged 39

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding has died of cancer aged 39.

The pop star, who performed with the girl group from 2002 to 2013, confirmed last year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, with the disease spreading to other parts of her body.

Her death was announced on Sunday, with her mother Marie sharing a post on Harding’s Instagram page.

“It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away,” the post read.

“She slipped away peacefully this morning.”