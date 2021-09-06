Throwback footage from Popstars: The Rivals shows Sarah Harding admitting ‘it hasn’t sunk in’ on the first day of being in pop band Girls Aloud.

The then 21-year-old singer made it through to the live finals, where she became the last person to join Cheryl Tweedy, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, and Nicola Roberts in the girl group who went on to earn four number one hits and a Brit Award.

The singer sadly died at 39 after being diagnosed with breast cancer, with her mother Marie writing on Instagram that her daughter had died “peacefully” on the morning of August 5th.