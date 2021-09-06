Fans are rewatching Sarah Harding’s first audition for Popstars: The Rivals following the news of her death, aged 39.

Harding rose to fame in 2002 while appearing on the ITV’s Popstars.

She completed her audition in front of Louis Walsh, Pete Waterman and Geri Halliwell, where she won them over.

Then 21-years-old, Harding made it through to the live finals, where she became the last person to join Cheryl Tweedy, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts in the new girl group Girls Aloud.

Girls Aloud went on to earning themselves 20 consecutive top 10 singles, four No 1s and a Brit Award.