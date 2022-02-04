Sarah Jessica Parker does not want Kim Cattrall to join And Just Like That

Sarah Jessica Parker has admitted that she “wouldn’t be ok” with former co-star Kim Cattrall featuring in And Just Like That… in the future.

Cattrall played Samantha Jones, publicist and close friend of Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in the original Sex and The City series.

However, the actor was noticeably absent from the recent series reboot, following Cattrall’s public statement that she didn’t want to return to the series.

In a new interview with Variety, Parker was asked whether she’d be ok with a possible return of Cattrall to the Sex and The City universe, and she declined.

