Actress Scarlett Johansson has given birth to a baby boy with her husband Colin Jost, it has been announced. The news, revealed by Jost on his Instagram on Wednesday, comes after the comedian reportedly confirmed during a stand-up gig that the Black Widow star was pregnant. "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be appreciated," the post read, with the writer adding the hashtags "#WeGotAwayWithItForALongTime" and "#WereGoingToDisneyWorld".

Cosmo is Johansson's first child with Jost, who married the Marvel actress last year.