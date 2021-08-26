Scarlett Johansson is “madly in love” with her son Cosmo.

The Black Widow actor welcomed the new arrival with her husband Colin Jost last week, as an entertainment source tells PEOPLE that the couple is "so happy and madly in love with the baby".

The 36-year-old actress is also the mother of six-year-old Rose, whom she has with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

The SNL star is being a “considerate and helpful” father so far and said Cosmo’s arrival is “the best thing ever” for the couple.